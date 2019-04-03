April runoff election results
Bodies of 2 Kansas men found separately in Oklahoma, Kansas

Posted 3:57 pm, April 3, 2019, by

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) – Authorities in Kansas and Oklahoma are investigating the deaths of two men from southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a farmer reported on Tuesday that he found the body of 25-year-old Timothy Martin, of Liberal, Kansas, in a ditch on his property in Texas County, Oklahoma.

Because the property is near the Kansas-Oklahoma state line, authorities from both states began investigating.

The KBI says while investigators were working on that case Tuesday evening, the Seward County, Kansas, Sheriff’s office received a report of a second body in a trailer west of Liberal.

That man has been identified as 31-year-old Erick Salas, of Liberal.

Authorities believe the deaths are connected because the two men were former roommates.

