Community rallies around Walmart greeter who brings smile to every customer he meets

CHANDLER, Okla. – There are some things in life that money just can’t buy. Nick Carter’s smile is one of those things.

If you’ve ever been to the Chandler Walmart, you’ve probably seen that smile in person.

“Everybody knows Nick,” shopper James Childress said. “You can’t miss him. He’s changed locations. He used to be at the front door, but now he’s by the exit door.”

Nick was a door greeter for six years, but that position was recently eliminated. Customers soon found out and feared that Nick’s smiling face would go away too.

“Everybody was signing petitions and calling in and stuff, and the management here actually stood up and found something for him to do so that they didn’t have to let him go,” Nick’s aunt, Angela Dionne, said.

“You walk in, and he’ll give you knuckles and smile with the biggest smile and happy,” Childress said. “Just happy to be here. He’s a wonderful guy. We love him.”

That’s why Nick was nominated for Pay It 4ward.

“This is a heartwarming yet bittersweet story. It’s really nice to see someone like Nick have such an impact on his community. It just goes to show you how one person can affect so many other people’s lives. He’s very deserving of this, and we wish him the best,” Matt Conner, of First Fidelity Bank, said. “On behalf of First Fidelity, it is my pleasure to present you with $400 to pay it forward.”

“Thank you. That’s so great! This is great,” Nick said.

Nick has worked here since he graduated from high school. It’s all he knows.

“I love working here. This is my life. I just love it. I wouldn’t be anything without this job. So this is beautiful,” he said.

Even more beautiful is Nick’s outlook on life.

“Just being around the people. Just having conversations with them. It’s just awesome,” Nick said. “I just say goodbye to people and have a good day, and it’s pretty awesome.”

“Every time my wife and kids come in, he greets us with a smile and wants to talk about sports. OU is his team. The people here just thrive on seeing him,” Childress said.

No matter which team you cheer for, everyone is on Nick’s team.

“Well, he’ll still give me knuckles, but he’ll probably say something about it…with a smile,” Childress said.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.