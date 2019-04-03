× Deputies: North Carolina woman jumps from moving car after being kidnapped by co-worker

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman had to jump out of a moving car and run to escape a man trying to kidnap her, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Durant Jones, 54, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 6:20 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the report along the 800 block of Heiligtown Road.

The 28-year-old woman told deputies that she was paired with Jones for a carpool to get to and from a local temporary job for the day. While all had seemed fine throughout the day when they worked together, the situation turned scary after their shift.

Jones allegedly offered to give the woman a ride to Food Lion to withdraw funds from the job service’s pay account. She agreed and got into his 2016 Kia Optima.

Instead of driving to Food Lion, however, the victim said Jones drove to a home. She sat in the vehicle as the man went inside.

When Jones came out and started driving again, he started acting erratically. She said she believes he was on illegal drugs.

Jones then drove to a store but did not stop.

The vehicle made a lap and returned to the road, starting to drive down more secluded back roads.

The woman said she asked to be let out but he continued driving. More than once, the vehicle slowed down and she tried to get out. But, when she did so, the car sped back up. The man then started asking her sexual questions, causing her to become more panicked. As Jones pulled down a dead-end road, she called 911.

Dispatchers could hear the woman asking to be released multiple times while on the phone until the car slowed enough for her to jump out and run.

While still on the phone, the woman ran and said Jones was chasing her on foot.

When an officer arrived to the 800 block of Heiligtown Road, he detained Jones and his car.

Deputies learned Jones is a registered sex offender who committed a forcible rape in the 1990s. They said they found a small baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine in his underwear. He was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.