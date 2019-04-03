FBI investigating possible embezzlement from Tulsa County Facilities Authority

TULSA, Okla. – Officials say the FBI is involved in an investigation about possible embezzlement from the Tulsa County Facilities Authority.

The Tulsa County Facilities Authority says Tulsa police were called after they discovered a “significant amount of money” missing after following up on discrepancies on financial records.

“We have uncovered a potential embezzlement which occurred over the past several years,” president/CEO of Expo Square Mark Andrus told KJRH. “This is an injustice to those connected to our facility. Our focus is on accounting for and recovering all funds.”

The FBI took over the case earlier this week.