Federal grand jury indicts Oklahoma man on explosives, gun charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been indicted following a shocking discovery after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

On Jan. 30, officers with the Lawton Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a nearby apartment. The caller told investigators that 51-year-old Philip James Heath had pointed a gun at her and threatened her.

When officers spoke to Heath, they spotted part of a rifle sticking out from under a mattress. Officers also allegedly found three pistols and another rifle inside the apartment.

Some other items found inside the home led to FBI agents immediately responding to the apartment.

“They came into the residence and located material that was hazardous in nature,” Andrea Anderson, with the FBI’s Oklahoma City division, told KFOR in January.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment that claims Heath was not only illegally possessing firearms but was also possessing explosives.

The indictment alleges that investigators found five firearms, 1,404 rounds of various kinds of ammunition and two lengths of detonating cord.

If he is found guilty of either charge, Heath faces 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.