Fire destroys home in Tuttle

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A family in Grady County is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews from around Grady County were called to a house fire near Tuttle on Wednesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they immediately tried to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading.

Firefighters from Bridge Creek and Tuttle battled the blaze for hours, pouring water onto the smoldering hot spots.

Sadly, the home was destroyed.

At this point, we don’t know what sparked the blaze.