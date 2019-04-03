Former Oklahoma sheriff’s lieutenant admits to stealing meth

TULSA, Okla. – A former lieutenant in the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office has been convicted of stealing methamphetamine that had been seized by law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa announced that a judge convicted 48-year-old Brett Alan Mull on Wednesday of tampering with evidence and acquiring drugs by fraud or deception. The Pryor resident pleaded guilty and remains released until his July sentencing.

During the hearing, prosecutors say Mull admitted to stealing evidence envelopes containing meth to support his drug habit. Investigators found envelopes with trace amounts of meth when they searched his residence in July 2018.

At the time of the thefts, Mull was serving as the head of the office’s criminal interdiction unit. He was fired from the sheriff’s office in 2018.

Mull’s attorney didn’t immediately return a voice message seeking comment.