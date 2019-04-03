Future plans for indoor water park in Yukon move forward

YUKON, Okla. – Residents in Yukon may have a new place to enjoy the summer in the future as plans for an indoor water park move forward.

The Yukon Review reports that officials are still trying to negotiate a land purchase for the future site of the $100 million Thunder Falls indoor water park.

The water park is expected to include more than 50,000-square-feet of water park and an additional 5,000-square-feet of arcade space, the review states.

The project is expected to take about 24 months to complete.