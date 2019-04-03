× Have mercy! John Stamos to join The Beach Boys at benefit concert in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – John Stamos will be joining The Beach Boys at a benefit concert next month at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.

The Beach Boys are making a stop in Oklahoma City as part of their summer tour to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma “Food for Kids” program and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Stamos will be joining the band for the May 4 performance, along with special guest and surf rock icon Dean Torrence.

Up for auction during the event will be two original surfboards designed by Torrence, a “Full House” script signed by Stamos and more.

Everyone who attends the show will also receive a digital download of Mike Love’s new album, “Unleash the Love.”

Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The benefit concert will be held at the Civic Center Music Hall on May 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, over the phone at (405) 594-8300 or in person at the music hall.

Civic Center Music Hall is located at 201 N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.