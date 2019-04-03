× John Rex Charter School receives new innovation space for STEM education

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students at a local charter school will have the chance to learn more about STEM thanks to a new innovative space.

On Wednesday, John Rex Charter School revealed the Enable Innovation Space, which was made possible through a $25,000 donation by 1st and STEM.

The Enable Innovation Space gives children access to multi-touch screens, virtual reality, robotics, art stations and more.

“John Rex Charter School is lucky to have neighbors like Enable who understand the importance of hands-on learning,” said Joe Pierce, the head of the school. “Their generous donation will let students put their creativity to use in a collaborative environment.”

This past football season, Enable Midstream Partners Initiative partnered with OU and OSU to create the 1st and STEM program. For every first down the teams gained, Enable donated $25 to John Rex Charter School.

“One of the aspects of Enable’s culture is the spirit of innovation,” said Rod Sailor, Enable president and CEO. “We want to foster that same spirit in this generation of students, promoting inquiring minds and introducing kids to technical curriculum early in their education.”