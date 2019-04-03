License plate law change: New law means you will take tags with you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A law passed last year changing the handling of license plates post-sale is set to go into effect later this summer, which has a state agency rolling out reminders for Oklahoma drivers.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission is behind an informational campaign reminding motorists about a law change that goes into effect this summer. Starting July 1, those who sell their vehicles will keep their license plates, instead of sending them off with the vehicle. The change comes after SB 1339 was passed and signed into law by Gov. Fallin last year.

"Something to remember is 42 other states currently have this system, where the registration stays with the person instead of the vehicle," said the bill's author, then-State Rep. Josh Cockroft, on the House floor last April. "One of the most important areas that I see this helping is the law enforcement side, when you talk about tracking who owns which vehicles."

The Oklahoma Tax Commission's campaign, which includes a "#KeepTagOK" hashtag, is geared toward flagging drivers of the changes on the horizon.

"Their tag will now stay with them, so when they purchase a new car, they take their tag from their old car and it will go to the new car," said Oklahoma Tax Commission Communications Director Paula Ross. "We're trying to make people aware that they do need to keep that tag."

Between now and June 30, license plates will stay with a vehicle when it is sold; however that changes July 1 when the law goes into effect. License plates and registration will be issued to and remain with the vehicle owner, and license plates cannot be transferred between motor vehicle owners.

"Starting in July, if you sell a car, that you take your tag off that car," Ross said.