Major with Oklahoma City Police Department to make history with promotion

OKLAHOMA CITY – A major with the Oklahoma City Police Department will soon be promoted, and will make history.

Major Paco Balderrama will be promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief on April 11. With that promotion, he will become the first Hispanic Deputy Chief in the Oklahoma City Police Department’s history.

Balderrama is a 20-year veteran of the department and has held various assignments during his time with the department. In 2000, Balderrama received the “Rookie of the Year” award after his first full year as a police officer.

He has lived in Oklahoma City since 1993 and graduated from U.S. Grant High School in 1995. He has a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from UCO and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.