Man arrested in connection to fire truck thefts in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested in connection to a theft case involving fire trucks out of Wagoner County.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary call on February 27 at the Red Bird Fire Department.

Officials say preliminary evidence showed that someone had broken into the fire department and stole two fire trucks.

The trucks were later found in different counties, and one of them had been stripped of several parts, including firefighting equipment.

Authorities say an undercover operation was conducted where some of the stripped fire truck equipment was recovered.

That’s when a warrant was issued for 32-year-old John Lafayette Moats Jr., of Haskell, officials say.

Moats was taken into custody on March 26 and is being held at the Wagoner County jail on a $20,000 bond and complaints of second-degree burglary, larceny of an automobile, knowingly concealing stolen property and any person who owns or operates a chop shop.