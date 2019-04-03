× Man back in custody after standoff, escaping from moving patrol car in McLoud

MCLOUD, Okla. – A man who escaped from a moving patrol car was later found at a Love’s Travel Stop in McLoud, officials say.

Police tell News 4 it started early Wednesday morning with a call about a suspicious vehicle near I-40 and McLoud Road.

Officials say when officers approached the vehicle, the man inside pulled out a gun, leading to a 30-minute standoff with McLoud police.

He was eventually taken into custody and put in the back of a patrol car.

But when the car started to head toward the interstate, the man was able to roll down the window and then jumped out of the car.

He ran through a wooded area and ended up in a stand-up cooler at a Love’s Travel Stop in the same area, near I-40 and McLoud Road.

The man was taken back into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities have not released any other details regarding the man or the incident.