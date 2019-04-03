McLoud Police recapture man after initiating standoff, escaping custody, hiding in fridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McLOUD, Okla. – A man was arrested for a second time early Wednesday morning after escaping a moving patrol car following a standoff with police.

It happened around three a.m. Wednesday near I-40 and McLoud Road.

"Initial call came out as a suspicious vehicle,” Chief Wes Elliott with the McLoud Police Department said. "The officer made contact with the vehicle matching the description. As soon as he made contact with him, starting talking to the individual, tried to get him out of the vehicle, he had a weapon on him.”

When 34-year-old Roy Roberts wouldn’t come out of the vehicle, it led to a brief standoff until the suspect surrendered to officers.

However, it didn’t end there. After that, Roberts gave authorities from several law enforcement agencies quite the run around.

"They were transporting him to the Pott. County Safety Center when the suspect was able to slip the cuffs from behind him in front of him, managed to get the window down in the patrol car and bailed out of the patrol car,” Chief Elliott said.

According to police, after escaping the moving vehicle, Roberts ran through a wooded area to a nearby Love’s, went inside and hid in a cooler.

Police arrived a short time later and took Roberts into custody again. This time, the patrol car made it to the Pottawatomie County Safety Center with the suspect still inside, following his unusual escape hours earlier.

"I'm sure it's happened a lot in the past but this is the first time I've had it happen,” Chief Elliott said.

Roberts was booked into jail on several charges including Escape after Lawful Arrest and Obstructing an Officer.