MMA fighter, girlfriend indicted for murder

BELTON, Texas – A 44-year-old MMA fighter and his girlfriend have been indicted in Texas on capital murder charges in the killings of two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza says the indictments of Cedric Marks and 26-year-old Maya Maxwell were handed down Wednesday for the deaths Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.

The couple was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released an autopsy report Wednesday saying 32-year-old Michael Swearingin’s death was a homicide.

Swearingin was found dead Jan. 15 in a shallow grave beside the body of 28-year-old Jenna Scott in Clearview. The Temple, Texas residents were reported missing Jan. 4.

The report says Swearingin likely died from asphyxiation due to strangulation. Scott’s autopsy hasn’t been made public.

Marks has previously denied killing the 28-year-old Scott and 32-year-old Swearingin.