Norman police investigating reports of vandalism at Cleveland Co. Democratic Party HQ, elementary school and art center

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are investigating after multiple places in Norman were vandalized reportedly with racist graffiti.

According to the Norman Police Department, police are investigating three reports of vandalism that happened overnight Wednesday at the Firehouse Art Center, Cleveland County’s Democratic Party headquarters and McKinley Elementary School.

Norman police say all three incidents are currently under investigation, but have not released any other details.

Sources tell News 4 the graffiti reportedly includes Swastika drawings, neo-Nazi messages, and death threats spray painted on the ground and windows.

Anyone with information can contact Norman police at (405)366-6447 or Norman Crime Stoppers at (405)366-7867.

Police in Oklahoma City are also investigating a similar case.

Last week, the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation’s headquarters in Oklahoma City were vandalized with racist graffiti.

Authorities say they are wanting to question a woman in connection to that case.

It is unknown if the cases are related at this time.

If you have information on the Oklahoma City case, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.