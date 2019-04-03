× Norman Police release person of interest image, video from three vandalism incidents

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating three reports of vandalism that occurred overnight and has released an image and video of a person they would like to talk to about the incidents.

McKinley Elementary School, the Firehouse Arts Center, and the Cleveland County Democratic Party Headquarters were all vandalized with racist graffiti.

Investigators believe the alleged suspect for all three incidents is the same suspect believed to be involved in similar incidents that recently occurred at various locations in Oklahoma City.

@OKCPD investigators are hopeful that watching this video might help someone recognize female wanted in connection with graffiti/hate crime that occurred last week (video from 4001 N. Lincoln). Crime Stoppers w/info 405-235-7300. Cash reward possible! https://t.co/FXwMFMLPmr — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 3, 2019

The Norman Police Department is working closely with the Oklahoma City Police Department on this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female suspect or the owner of the vehicle in the attached images is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 405-366-6447 or anonymously through Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867). Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.