Norman Police release person of interest image, video from three vandalism incidents
NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating three reports of vandalism that occurred overnight and has released an image and video of a person they would like to talk to about the incidents.
McKinley Elementary School, the Firehouse Arts Center, and the Cleveland County Democratic Party Headquarters were all vandalized with racist graffiti.
Investigators believe the alleged suspect for all three incidents is the same suspect believed to be involved in similar incidents that recently occurred at various locations in Oklahoma City.
The Norman Police Department is working closely with the Oklahoma City Police Department on this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female suspect or the owner of the vehicle in the attached images is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 405-366-6447 or anonymously through Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867). Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.