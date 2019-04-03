OKC Thunder proposes new Thunder Alley Entertainment Block

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has submitted a conceptual proposal for a new Thunder Alley Entertainment Block to be opened in 2021.

The proposed development plan envisions an indoor and outdoor restaurant experience, a new location for Thunder Alley – which will also be used for Thunder special events including their annual summer basketball camps – and a new plaza at the intersection of Oklahoma City Boulevard and Thunder Drive designed to be an extension to the existing Southwest entry to Chesapeake Arena.

“It is important that the entertainment block strike a balance between being open and inviting while simultaneously providing a secure place for people to enjoy dinner and other pre-game and post-game activities.”

The covered exterior dining area will be equipped with 3 food truck “docking stations.” The Thunder special events venue is designed to be open air, but covered.

The design includes a pedestrian bridge between the arena and the restaurant.

“We envision a seamless connection between the Arena and the entertainment block.”

The plaza will house an approximately 24’ diameter basketball sculpture with a mirror finish, a design Thunder officials hope becomes “‘THE’ place for photographic opportunities in Oklahoma City.”

Lighting around the entertainment block will be capable of color change appropriate to the occasion, whether it be a Thunder game or a Christmas event.

“The development will be guided by the level of quality that has become known as the Thunder Organization Design Standard. From conceptual design through the opening tipoff, this level of excellence that the Thunder expects and demands will be honored.”

Officials also plan to begin a future Thunder “Ring of Honor,” similar to bronze statues located in front of Staples Arena.

The remainder of the site will be developed as a controlled surface parking lot for approximately 70 cars.

The parking area may also host food truck events, street basketball events, and other temporary events.

“The parking area will also be used as an off loading and parking site for the trucks that move traveling shows from Arena to Arena. For example, U2 has not come to OKC because our arena does not have room to park the 16-18 semi-trucks that support their show. The BOK in Tulsa, on the other hand, has hosted them because they can park their vehicles.”

Construction is projected to begin in 2021 and Grand Opening Day is expected to be April 15, 2021.