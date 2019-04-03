Oklahoma company recalls 20K pounds of ready-to-eat frozen beef patties

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma company is recalling approximately 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen beef patties due to possible foreign matter contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019 after the company, AdvancePierre Foods Inc., of Enid, received two consumer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

The frozen RTE flame broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS says the items were shipped to food service locations nationwide. According to the FSIS, “while the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Officials encourage anyone with the product to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

