Oklahoma man killed in Logan County rollover crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities say a 65-year-old man was killed in a deadly rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Logan County.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Charter Oak Rd., near Douglas in Logan County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Howard Wiley was heading eastbound on Charter Oak when his Chevy Cavalier left the road for an unknown reason.

The car vehicle hit a culvert, which caused it to roll an unknown number of times.

Sadly, Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.