One person killed in rollover crash near Guthrie

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – One person is dead following a rollover crash in Logan County early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 4 a.m. near East Charter Oaks Road and South Douglas Blvd. near Guthrie.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released many details but say the accident involved one vehicle.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say one person was killed in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.