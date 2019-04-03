Orr Family Farm now offering overnight lodging in Conestoga wagons

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City is offering new, overnight lodging with Conestoga wagons.

The wagons are patterned after the pioneer wagons of the 19th century.

Orr Family Farm is offering 13 separate wagons that can accommodate up to 88 people with room for additional campers to pitch tents.

There are two separate campgrounds for the wagons:

Larger campground Designed for groups, with eight wagons that each have four sets of bunk beds, sleeping eight people each Includes deluxe mattresses, but guests would need to bring their own bedding or sleeping bag Offers clean, temporary restrooms, handwashing tubs and direct access to Hidden Lake for fishing and pedal boat rides

Smaller campground Designed for families and smaller groups There are three wagons that offer a king size bed and one bunk bed, sleeping four There are also two wagons that offer a king size bed and two bunk beds, sleeping six This experience comes with an indoor “Michael Phelps signature swim spa,” deluxe bedding and private, tiled restrooms with showers.



All wagons are temperature controlled with heating and air conditioning, and include refrigerators, microwaves and battery-powered lanterns.

Guests will also find private picnic tables and charcoal grills, as well as a central firepit outside the wagons. S’mores are provided each night for roasting. And, a hospitality room provides coin-op laundry, snacks and drinks, as well as complimentary hot chocolate and coffee.

Wagon rentals will be available year-round for $195 per night.

