Preliminary hearing set for woman accused in deadly hit-and-run, buried vehicle case

MCALESTER, Okla. – A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a deadly hit-and-run is scheduled to have her preliminary hearing this week.

In November of 2018, investigators say 34-year-old Curtis Johnson was walking along the edge of the pavement along the US 69 service road near McAlester when he was hit by a car.

Officials say a white, delivery-style van did not stop after hitting Johnson, but continued along the service road. The driver of the van pulled behind a motel momentarily before getting onto the highway.

Johnson was discovered by an off-duty trooper, but he died from his injuries.

Later that month, OHP announced that the 2000 white Plymouth Voyager that was involved in the hit-and-run was found buried in Pittsburg County.

Authorities ultimately arrested Antonia Beall on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

According to the McAlester News- Capital, investigators believe that Beall was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Authorities also charged 49-year-old Ronald Swearengin with accessory to a felony and misdemeanor destroying evidence after he allegedly crushed and buried the vehicle.

Beall’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday afternoon in Pittsburg County.

