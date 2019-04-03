× Program offering free trees to Edmond Electric customers

EDMOND, Okla. – Residents in Edmond will soon have the opportunity to get a free tree thanks to Edmond Electric and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The program, Energy-Saving Trees Program, offers free trees along with an online mapping tool “to take the guesswork out of tree planting,” city officials say.

When you enter in information about your home and yard, the tool will calculate where to strategically plant trees for the greatest energy- and money-saving benefits.

There will be 150 trees available for Edmond Electric customers only. The limit is one tree per customer household.

Trees available are:

Maple Autumn Blaze

Pin Oak

Robinson Crabapple

Eastern Redbud

River Birch

Residents will be able to reserve a free tree starting April 8.

Trees will be available for pickup at Bickham – Rudkin Park located at 33rd and Rankin from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 12 or 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 13.

City officials say residents who used the program in October 2018 will need to wait at least one distribution before reserving another tree.

Click here to reserve a tree starting Monday and for more information.