Read Across Oklahoma returns to OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Read Across Oklahoma returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday to celebrate literacy with live music, free books, storytelling and more.

On April 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oklahoma author and illustrator Hannah Harrison, Spaghetti Eddie, and other community partners will be bringing books, activities, music, and stories to Oklahoma’s kids.

All event activities are free.

Harrison will read from her book, “Friends Stick Together”, telling the story of Rupert, a rhino, who finds friendship in unexpected and unlikely places. The book also served as the inspiration for this year’s Read Across Oklahoma theme: Friends Read Together.

Spaghetti Eddie will provide live musical entertainment at the event. Every half-hour or so from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Oklahoma-based duo will perform their original tunes at the Zoo’s elephant pavilion. They will alternate with Harrison’s storytelling.

The day’s activities include:

Free books (first 1,000 children) and free event T-shirts (first 100 children) near the entry plaza.

New for 2019! The Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s Instrument Playground offers children the chance to try out a selection of orchestral instruments in the entry plaza from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Trained staff show kids how to manipulate a variety of instruments.

Costumed characters and photo station near the entry plaza.

Interactive literacy stations, craft activities and dance stations located throughout the Zoo.

To learn more about these and other happenings, call (405) 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.