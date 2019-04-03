Reading and rhinos: Oklahoma City Zoo hosting event to encourage literacy

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many kids head to the Oklahoma City Zoo to learn about animals, the zoo is also hoping to encourage literacy.

Read Across Oklahoma is returning to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday, April 9.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the zoo will celebrate literacy with live music, free books, storytelling and other events.

Oklahoma author Hannah Harrison will be on hand to read from her book, “Friends Stick Together,” which tells the story of a rhino who finds friends in unlikely places.

The day’s activities include:

Free books for the first 1,000 children and free t-shirts for the first 100 children near the entry plaza.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s Instrument Playground offers children the chance to try their hand at orchestral instruments from 10 a.m, to 12 p.m.

Interactive literacy stations, craft activities and dance stations throughout the zoo.