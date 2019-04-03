April runoff election results

Rogers County deputy sheriff shot while responding to domestic incident

Posted 2:00 pm, April 3, 2019, by

OOLOGAH, Okla. – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot during a fight for his gun while responding to a domestic incident in Oologah early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were assisting Oologah police in response to a son threatening his father with a screwdriver, officials told Fox23.

Kelby Bradshaw barricaded himself before charging at them and struggling over the deputy’s weapon.

Two gunshots were fired and one deputy was hit in the side.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the deputy was treated at a hospital for a wound to the abdomen and released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.