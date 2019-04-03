× Rogers County deputy sheriff shot while responding to domestic incident

OOLOGAH, Okla. – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot during a fight for his gun while responding to a domestic incident in Oologah early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were assisting Oologah police in response to a son threatening his father with a screwdriver, officials told Fox23.

Kelby Bradshaw barricaded himself before charging at them and struggling over the deputy’s weapon.

Two gunshots were fired and one deputy was hit in the side.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the deputy was treated at a hospital for a wound to the abdomen and released.