Several people evaluated for smoke inhalation from Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a devastating fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near S.W. 54th and Kentucky.

When they arrived, the first crews reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the home.

Immediately, firefighters took a defensive stance to fight the blaze. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other structures, but the original home suffered severe damage.

EMSA paramedics were called to treat three people for smoke inhalation symptoms.