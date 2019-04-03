× “This is an extreme exposure situation,” Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic warns of high tree pollen count

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic has issued an alert for the Oak tree pollen count.

“This is an extreme exposure situation.”

Severe symptoms may be expected in pollen-sensitive individuals. The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible. This is especially true if a person has pollen sensitivity or allergic bronchial asthma.

The best way to combat these allergens is to stay in filtered air.

OAAC’s board-certified allergists recommend avoiding allergy triggers:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks such as raking leaves.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.

If you take a vacation, choose places and times of the year to avoid high cedar pollen counts.

