US Marshals join Noble police in search for alleged child molester

NOBLE, Okla. - Noble police is asking for your help. They are trying to locate and arrest a man facing charges of child molestation.

"We are real interested in getting him in custody and taking him off the streets," said Keith Springstead.

The Noble chief of police was talking about Lawrence McEwen, the one time storm chaser for a local television station wanted by law enforcement.

The 28-year-old is facing three charges of lewd molestation and indecent proposal to a child and one charge of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor.

According to court records, the mother of a teenage boy went to Blanchard police, telling them that her son had been treated inappropriately by McEwen for close to five months: “He had been touched twice by the defendant for a hernia check and then convinced to do a project involving a sexual device."

The affidavit goes on to say the boy told police he was video recorded while using the sexual device.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for McEwen's arrest.

"He has not been taken into custody at this time. We are looking for him along with other law enforcement entities to try to bring about his capture," Springstead said.

News 4 confirmed the US Marshal's office is now involved in locating McEwen.

"We’ve been to his house. We even have given information of other places that we believe that he might have been or where he is going. We are using everything at our disposal to try to put an end and get him into custody," Springstead said.

Noble police said they have investigated locations in Norman and in Oklahoma City looking for McEwen. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Noble police at 872-9231.