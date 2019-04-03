× Westville Police Department searching for missing endangered juvenile

WESTVILLE, Okla. – The Westville Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl with autism who is considered endangered.

Elizabeth Fisher was last seen yesterday evening riding bikes with a friend.

The friend says she turned around and Fisher was gone. Officials say the bicycle has not been located.

Fisher was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a pink shirt with white lettering on front, and black & pink shoes.

If you have any information on Fishers whereabouts, contact police immediately.