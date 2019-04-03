April runoff election results

Westville Police Department searching for missing endangered juvenile

Posted 12:03 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, April 3, 2019

WESTVILLE, Okla. – The Westville Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl with autism who is considered endangered.

Elizabeth Fisher was last seen yesterday evening riding bikes with a friend.

The friend says she turned around and Fisher was gone. Officials say the bicycle has not been located.

Fisher was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a pink shirt with white lettering on front, and black & pink shoes.

If you have any information on Fishers whereabouts, contact police immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.