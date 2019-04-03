Youth sports association asking for help after allegedly being targeted by thieves

TECUMSEH, Okla. – An Oklahoma sports organization is asking for the public’s help after they say they were targeted by thieves for a third time.

On Tuesday, the Tecumseh Youth Sports Association posted that thieves had broken into its concession stand and stolen several items of inventory.

“We work so hard to put every dime back into this program for the kids of this community. We are a non profit organization that busts our tail ends. It is so discouraging to know that despite our best efforts to be better, people are taking advantage of that,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Organizers say that this isn’t the first time they were targeted by thieves.

As a result of the thefts, the Tecumseh Police Department increased patrols in the area.

If you have any information on the crime, call the police at (405) 598-2115.