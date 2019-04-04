40 people charged in connection to Oklahoma meth distribution network

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Dozens of people are facing charges following a yearlong investigation into a meth distribution network in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Muskogee police teamed up with dozens of law enforcement agencies to arrest 40 suspects in connection to the drug network in Muskogee County.

Officials say 29 people were charged at the state level with various drug-related offenses, while 11 were federally indicted on drug conspiracy charges.

So far, 12 people still remain on the run.

The indictment obtained by FOX 23 says that the drugs were maintained in houses in Muskogee County and divided among different suspects to distribute. It also says the suspects used violence and threats to collect drug proceeds, prevent theft and to help maintain secrecy.

In fact, it alleges that some of the suspects were able to develop relationships with people within the criminal justice system in order to learn information about law enforcement activity that could threaten their operation.

In one instance, the documents claim that some of the suspects saw a sealed search warrant in order to learn who an informant was. Two suspects then assaulted the informant for giving information to authorities.