Art show featuring artists who have experienced homelessness coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will have the chance to redecorate their homes with a handmade piece of artwork in addition to helping someone who experienced homelessness.

On Friday, artists who are or have experienced homelessness will display their artwork during an art show at the Homeless Alliance, located at 1724 N.W. 4th St. in Oklahoma City.

The art show will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The artists participate in “fresh stART,” a program designed to provide people experiencing homelessness with a supportive environment for their creativity.

“Art to me is therapy,” said Donato, a Fresh stART artist. “It keeps me driven and keeps me focused. It keeps me out of trouble. I’ve been coming to Fresh Start for three years, and each year I’ve gotten better and better.”

The artists receive 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork, while the other 20 percent goes to the studio to offset costs.

“Art allows people to temporarily escape their difficult situations and provides an opportunity to interact with peers in a positive environment,” said Dan Straughan, executive director at the Homeless Alliance. “And when an artist sells something that they created, it really helps build their confidence knowing that someone else values their work.”