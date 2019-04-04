Authorities: Oklahoma son fatally shot after killing father

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say a son was fatally shot after he shot and killed his father at a home north of Pawhuska.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told Fox23 Travis Kirchner, 45, and his son Ty Kirchner, 23, were apparently arguing when the son shot the father at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Virden said another family member then arrived at the home and shot Ty.

The person who shot Ty Kirchner was not arrested and Virden said that person may have fired in self-defense.

