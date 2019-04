× Celine Dion set to perform in Tulsa next year

TULSA, Okla. – Celine Dion is embarking on her first U.S. tour in a decade and one of the stops includes Oklahoma!

The superstar announced her Courage World Tour will kick off in fall of 2019.

Her tour stops at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 5, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50.

