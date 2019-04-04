Court upholds murder conviction in Tulsa hotel stabbing

Posted 3:20 pm, April 4, 2019, by

Jose Rivera-Chavez

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence of a man in the stabbing death of a woman at a Tulsa hotel.

The court on Thursday rejected an appeal by 28-year-old Jose Jonathan Rivera-Chavez, who was convicted in the December 2016 death of Wanda Cooper.

Cooper died at a hospital after being stabbed in her room at a hotel in east Tulsa.

The court dismissed a claim that it was improper to show jurors a one-minute, 17 second video of Rivera-Chavez being given his Miranda warning in which he declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Prosecutors say Rivera-Chavez’s demeanor shown in the video disproves his claim that he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he stabbed Cooper.

