Double shooting in Osage County leaves father, son dead

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – A father and son are dead following a double shooting in Osage County Wednesday night.

Officials say it started around 8:30 p.m. north of Pawhuska, near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

According to FOX 23, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says a father and son got into an argument when the father allegedly shot and killed his son.

That’s when another family member showed up, reportedly shooting and killing the father.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been in law enforcement a long time and I’ve seen numerous, terrible situations, you know, this one of course is a tragedy, two family members,” said Sheriff Eddie Virden with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating and say self-defense could have played a role in the third family member’s shooting of the father. That person has not been arrested.