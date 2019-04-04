Elk City community hopes to come together to help family after fatal mobile home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK CITY- A Wednesday afternoon fire in Elk City claimed the lives of three people, two adults and a child. Now neighbors and a community are mourning the loss.

“It’s just unbelievable and it’s hit us all very hard,” said Ty Morgan, who knows the family.

Investigators said when they arrived on scene, the entire home was engulfed, with flames shooting out the windows.

“The heart wrenching part about it was knowing that there could possibly be people inside and we couldn’t get to them. The flames were so high,” Elk City Police Chief Eddie Holland said.

Once the fire was out, firefighters made a heartbreaking discovery inside.

Erin Lee, Jamie Crawford and their 2-year-old son Alexander were all killed in the fire.

A grandfather who was also home at the time was able to escape.

With no working smoke detectors inside, firefighters said the family had no warning.

A neighbor’s son who was home at the time of the blaze, rushed to save those trapped inside.

“He said he ran around the trailer, beating on it. Trying to wake them up,” neighbor Evion Johnson said.

Ty Morgan, who worked with the grandparents of one of the victims, said the family didn’t have insurance.

“Not only is this family looking at burying three people, they also lost everything that they had,” Morgan said.

He hopes the community will step up to help with some of the funeral expenses.

“The standard of this state and tragedy, and the tornadoes, the bombing. We as a state come together in a sense and I hope that this small community of Elk City will hold that Oklahoma standard and come together for these folks,” Morgan said.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined but investigators believe it was due to electrical issues.

The family has a donation page set up for funeral expenses.