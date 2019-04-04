FBI now involved after spree of racist vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police say they’ve arrested a woman in connection to the Norman Vandalism incident.

45 year old, Allison Johnson is being booked into the Cleveland County Jail on a complaint of terroristic threats.

The arrest coming hours after the FBI joined the search for her.

Democratic leaders are not taking any chances and hiring added security for a weekend convention.

“She won’t get away with this,” said Mark Faulk, Chair for the Oklahoma County Democratic Party.

Faulk says they won’t back down after tow democratic headquarters, along with a school and Norman Art Center were hit with racist vandalism.

“We’re not afraid of this person,” said Faulk. If anything, it’s brought more people together and brought a greater awareness to what we deal with, the racism, the bigotry in Oklahoma.”

Investigators released surveillance video showing a woman they believe is Johnson, getting into a car and leaving the scene of one of those incident in Norman.

“This is clearly the work of somebody that is absolutely out of their mind,” said Richard McKown, a local artist.

McKown is the artist behind the sculpture that was covered in racist messages and symbols at the Firehouse Arts Center in Norman.

The sculpture is of his daughter, now he’s having to re-do it.

“I’m disappointed that I’ve got to stop what I am doing,” said McKown. “It’s crazy frustrating. I would rather be making new stuff.”

Oklahoma City Police also released surveillance video they believe is Johnson outside the Chickasaw Nation Oklahoma City offices on Lincoln Boulevard last week.

Faulk says although they don’t feel they are in danger, they are still hiring extra security for their Democratic convention this weekend.

“We are here to protect you,” said Faulk. “That is our job and our responsibility. Secondly, we can’t let fear overcome our sense of justice and righteousness.”

Faulk and McKown both agree, Oklahomans should strike back with love. They say hate doesn’t belong here.

“Let’s get to know each other and let’s come together as a community,” said McKown.

“Oklahoma standard is one of love and unity and acceptance for everyone,” said Faulk.