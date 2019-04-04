Flu claims lives of 78 Oklahomans this season, health department says

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 80 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Thursday, OSDH announced that the flu has claimed the lives of 78 Oklahomans and led to more than 2,779 hospitalizations statewide.

Officials say one death has occurred between the ages of 5-17, while seven people between the ages of 18 and 49 also succumbed to the virus. However, most of the deaths occurred in patients who were over the age of 65.

Health department officials say residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are dealing with the highest number of hospitalizations related to the flu.