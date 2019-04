ALVA, Okla. – Game wardens are asking for the public’s help finding the person who illegally dumped fish near Alva.

On Thursday morning, game wardens in Woods County received a call about fish being illegally dumped near Alva.

When they arrived, they noticed that the fish had lost color in their gills but were still wet and had fresh looking eyes.

If you have any information on the case, call Game Warden Breton Sloan at (580) 430-5158.