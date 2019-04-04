Georgia murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A homicide suspect wanted out of Georgia was arrested in Oklahoma after months of being on the run.

Rushaun Burton, 39, is wanted in connection to deadly August shooting in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators told the Ledger-Enquirer that they were called to the scene after learning about a fight between two men. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Rashard Williams lying in a pool of blood.

A warrant was issued for Burton's arrest.

"We’re just glad we were able to get him off the streets," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say they received information that Burton was in the area this week. Investigators learned that he and several others were possibly involved in a "disturbance" at a Sprint cell phone store on I-240.

"Undercover officers followed the car they believed him to be and they pulled him over around 31st and South Western," Knight said.

Online records show Burton a long criminal record. The suspect made headlines in Michigan, where he once testified against a fellow inmate over the disappearance of a baby girl.

Knight said this week, Burton tried to give officers a fake name when he and a woman were pulled over.

"But they were able to debunk that story he gave and ultimately find out who he was and that was the right person and indeed did have a warrant," he explained.

Burton remains in the Oklahoma County jail as of Thursday afternoon.