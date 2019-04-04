Georgia murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Georgia has been taken into custody in Oklahoma City.

Rushaun Burton has a long criminal history, and made headlines in Michigan when he testified against a fellow inmate regarding the disappearance of a 4-month-old girl.

In August, Burton was named as a suspect in a deadly shooting in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators told the Ledger-Enquirer that they were called to the scene after learning about a fight between two men. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Rashard Williams lying in a pool of blood.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burton, but he was nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received information that Burton was in the area. Investigators learned that Burton and several others had been involved in a disturbance at a south Oklahoma City business.

Officials pulled over a vehicle on Wednesday evening near S.W. 31st and Western Ave. and took Burton into custody.