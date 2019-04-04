“He will truly leave a hole in the hearts of all those who knew him,” Tulsa firefighter passes away

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the department, firefighter Ryan Phillips passed away April 2.

He was born April 8, 1976 and grew up in east Tulsa, graduating from Hale High School and later graduating from the University of Oklahoma.

The fire department says Phillips started his career with TFD in February of 2005 and was assigned to Engine 29, where he spent his entire career.

“Ryan took great pride in the fact that Engine 29 was the busiest company in Tulsa, and the third busiest in the State of Oklahoma during 2018. Ryan always held himself to a high standard as a firefighter and paramedic,” said TFD on Facebook. “Ryan was the definition of what a firefighter should be and delivered the absolute best care to all the patients he had the privilege to meet while serving the citizens of Tulsa. Beside his love for the fire department, Ryan was also a great supporter of Lab Rescue where he volunteered.”

Phillips leaves behind a wife and daughter, who the department says he loved “with all of his being.”

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1115 S, Boulder, in Tulsa.

“He will truly leave a hole in the hearts of all those who knew him,” said TFD.