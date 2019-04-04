× HeyDay Entertainment dedicates week to collect money and food for Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – HeyDay Entertainment’s two metro locations will collect food donations throughout the week of April 8-15 and a portion of their proceeds will be donated to the Regional Food Bank during “Give Back Night” on April 9.

During HeyDay’s “Causes for Celebration”, customers who bring a non-perishable food donation for the Regional Food Bank to a HeyDay location will receive a thank you gift.

Most needed food items include: canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter and rice and beans.

“Without the generosity of Oklahomans we would not be able to provide nutritious food to those living with hunger in central and western Oklahoma,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are very grateful to our friends at HeyDay Entertainment for helping to shine a light on the ongoing problem of food insecurity in the state.”

On the “Day of Giving”, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 9, HeyDay customers can drop their receipts in a designated bin to send 20 percent of their purchase directly to the Regional Food Bank.

HeyDay Entertainment’s two locations can be found at 3201 Market Place in Norman and 200 S. Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Learn more about “Causes for Celebration” by visiting HeyDayFun.com.

In Oklahoma, one in six residents are food insecure. For every $1 donated, the Regional Food Bank can help provide four meals to those living with hunger in central and western Oklahoma. Join the fight against hunger by visiting rfbo.org/donate or calling 405-600-3136.