× Lightning strike causes metro house fire, $40K in damages

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro home caught fire overnight after it was struck by lightning, officials say.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday near SW 134th and Penn.

Oklahoma City fire crews say the homeowner heard her smoke alarm go off and then smelled smoke. She quickly called 911.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the attic.

Firefighters put the blaze out and checked for hot spots.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire caused $40,000 in damages, according to fire officials.