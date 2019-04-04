Local storm chaser, alleged child molester arrested

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man facing four counts of child sex crimes after issuing a warrant for his arrest last Friday.

Lawrence McEwen, 28, was booked into the Cleveland County Jail Thursday afternoon on three charges of lewd molestation and indecent proposal to a child and one charge of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor.

There is no information at this time on the details of his arrest.

According to court records, the mother of a teenage boy went to Blanchard police, telling them that her son had been treated inappropriately by McEwen for close to five months: “He had been touched twice by the defendant for a hernia check and then convinced to do a project involving a sexual device.”

The affidavit goes on to say the boy told police he was video recorded while using the sexual device.