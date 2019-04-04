Miley Cyrus scolded over Joshua tree stunt

Miley Cyrus thought she could avoid “all the petty drama” from up in a tree. She couldn’t have been more wrong.

The pop star caused a ruckus this week in sharing two photos of herself sitting on the branch of a Joshua tree. “Looking down at all the petty drama like….,” she captioned the first photo posted to Instagram, adding “Monkey Bizzzzznassssss” for the second.

Geary Hund of Mojave Desert Land Trust wasn’t amused. He urged Cyrus to take down the photos “in order to educate others and to prevent potential damage to Joshua trees,” which are protected under California law, reports the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

A shallow root system means the trees “can be damaged or completely toppled as a result of excessive force (like, for example, someone climbing on them),” per BuzzFeed. Even adoring fans called out Cyrus, who hasn’t commented.

“I love you, but get off the damn yucca. They can’t sustain heavy weight,” one user wrote before comments were disabled, per People.

Yet a rep for Joshua Tree National Park was pretty calm about the whole thing. “It would be greatly appreciated by the Park Service and the people around the area if she would maybe curb that type of activity,” he said. (Joshua trees need all the help they can get.)

